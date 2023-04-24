MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, strangled her and took their child Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on Greenbriar Driver at around 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21 for a domestic altercation.

Police said the man kicked in the door of her ex-girlfriend, strangled her, damage her phone and took their child.

The ex-boyfriend left the area before police arrived on scene, but the child has since been returned to the mother.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.