MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was hit while walking on Dog River Drive Wednesday night and the driver fled the scene.

Police were called to Dog River Drive North at around 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 for a pedestrian hit.

When police arrived, they learned the victim was walking on the road near Bass Drive when a vehicle hit him. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim “declined medical assistance,” according to the release. This remains an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as we learn more details.