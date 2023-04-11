MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man allegedly robbed another man with a machete Monday night, according to a release.

Police were called to Highway 90 near Nevius Road at around 6:56 p.m. on Monday, April 10 for a robbery.

Through an investigation, police said the victim was walking through the woods near Government Blvd. and Nevius Road when an man he did not know walked up to him with a machete.

The suspect shoved the victim to the ground, assaulted him and took property from him, according to the release.

The victim suffered “minor” injuries and this remains an ongoing investigation.