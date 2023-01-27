MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they are investigating after a man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint and shots were fired at Williams Motel Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD.

Police said they were called to 285 Africatown Boulevard at around 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a robbery.

Police said a man robbed another man he knew. The man used a gun and “snatched the victim’s purse,” according to the release.

Police said a “struggle ensued” and a shot was fired. The suspect fled the scene.

No one was injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.