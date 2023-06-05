MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man allegedly kicked his ex-girlfriend’s apartment door open and broke into another apartment Sunday night.

Police were called to Greenbriar Town Homes on Plantation Road at around 7:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. Police the man fled the area before officers arrived.

Officers then responded to Pearson Park Apartments on Plantation Road “shortly after” where the same man allegedly broke into an apartment with people inside.

The man also fled that area before officers arrived. There were no reported injuries in both incidents and this remains an ongoing investigation. The two apartment complexes are roughly 0.3 miles from each other.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.