MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted an employee and customer while trying to be stopped from shoplifting at a Walmart.

Police were called to the South University Boulevard Walmart at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, April 24 for a robbery report.

Police said the man walked into the store and tried to walk out without paying. An employee tried to stop the suspect, but the man assaulted him with a shopping cart. A customer tried to help the employee but was also assaulted.

The man left the Walmart before officers arrived. This remains an ongoing investigation.