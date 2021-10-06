Mobile police investigating after $900 of merchandise stolen from beauty shop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are looking for two people who they say stole almost $900 merchandise from Armstrong McCall Beauty Supply.

Owner Ed Majure said he quickly glanced at surveillance video, and that is when he noticed a man and a woman stealing some of his shop’s most expensive clippers.

The owner said he chased the suspects on foot once they got in the car. and then he continued to follow them in his car.

Majure said, he eventually lost the two once they were switching in and out of lanes on Highway 90.

Majure says this does not usually happen at his store, but he’s willing to forgive the suspects if they would come forward.

“If these people would come forward and say I’m sorry, this was occurring in my life or whatever and I’m sorry I did it… I’d be happy to forgive them and work with them, to help them overcome their problems,” Majure said.

Majure says he’s spoken with barbers in Pensacola who say, the same man in the video tried to sell

the stolen clippers to them.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.