MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s ex-boyfriend and two other men who broke into her house with guns on Fleetwood Drive Saturday night.

Police said they were called to Fleetwood Drive at around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 for a report of shots fired.

Through an investigation, police said a woman’s ex-boyfriend and two other men “forcibly entered the residence while carrying firearms.” The three men allegedly fired multiple gunshots, which hit the home with people inside and a car.

No one was injured in the incident. No one has been arrested at this time.