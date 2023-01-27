MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two people were hit by different cars Thursday, according to a release from the MPD.

One victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries while the other was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were called to the 1000 block of University Boulevard at around 4:31 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Police said the victim was trying to cross the street when they were hit. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and the victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

About an hour and a half later, police were called to Zeigler Boulevard near Flournoy Road for a pedestrian hit at around 6:03 p.m.. Police said the victim was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Zeigler Boulevard and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both remain as ongoing investigations.