MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two gas stations were allegedly robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

The first alleged armed robbery happened at Clark’s Gas Station on Moffett Road at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Police said a man armed with a gun walked into the store and left with an “undisclosed amount of cash.” The man ran away before police got there.

The second alleged armed robbery happened at a Circle K on Cottage Hill Road at around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Police said a man, who was armed with a gun, came into the store and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier gave the man money and he left the store with an “undisclosed amount of cash.”

No one was hurt and both remain ongoing investigations. Anyone with any information about each of the two incidents is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.