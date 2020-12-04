Mobile Police in search of Theodore shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect is wanted for the Theodore shooting on Friday October 16th, 2020 say police near San Marino Drive.
Mobile Police say the public’s help is needed in finding 23-year-old Claude Valrie III for shooting at two cars with a long rifle. According to officers, there were several people inside both cars.
Police say Valrie has a total of seven active warrants. Two are for shooting into an occupied vehicle, four are for reckless endangerment, and one is for possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information on Valrie’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
LATEST STORIES:
- MPD: Woman attacked with bat, suspect not located
- World War II veteran beats COVID-19 in time to mark 104th birthday
- Alabama COVID-19 cases surpass 3k for first time in single day
- Florida Sheriff announces arrests in ‘brilliant’ multi-million dollar Walmart crime spree
- Christmas and COVID: Therapist on how to manage holiday stress and decisions amid the pandemic