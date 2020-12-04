Mobile Police in search of Theodore shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect is wanted for the Theodore shooting on Friday October 16th, 2020 say police near San Marino Drive.

Mobile Police say the public’s help is needed in finding 23-year-old Claude Valrie III for shooting at two cars with a long rifle. According to officers, there were several people inside both cars.

Police say Valrie has a total of seven active warrants. Two are for shooting into an occupied vehicle, four are for reckless endangerment, and one is for possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on Valrie’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

LATEST STORIES: