Mobile police identify woman killed in Holcombe Avenue car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have identified the woman who was killed when her car crashed into a utility pole on Holcombe Avenue Saturday.

At about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, police were dispatched to Holcombe Avenue in reference to a single-vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that struck a utility pole. The driver was transported to the hospital, and she died as a result of her injuries. Officers identified the victim as Rose Marie Cannon-Pledger, 54.

