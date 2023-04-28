MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The victim and the suspect in the Lefevre Street homicide case have been identified, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said Jordan Miller, 20, was the suspect in the case. He surrendered himself at Mobile Metro Jail on Friday, April 28. Phillip Glover, 24, was identified as the victim.

Officers were called to Lefevre Street on Monday, April 24 around 1:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Glover dead at the scene.

WKRG spoke to a witness Monday who said he was on his front porch when he heard around 10 gunshots.