MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The identity of a woman who was shot and killed at a local motel Tuesday has been identified by officials at the Mobile Police Department.

Ashley Williams, 35, was shot and killed at the Extend-a-Suites Tuesday morning just before 4:30. Officers were called to the motel for a report of a shooting incident. When they arrived, they found Williams in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Williams was taken to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries. Officers have not released any more information at this time.

Mobile Police ask that anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact their office.