MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who was found shot at Author Street Saturday morning in Mobile.

Anthony Lil’Jordan Greene, 26, was found lying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to the face Saturday, June 4. Greene was pronounced dead on scene.

Greene was found at about 11:30 a.m. at Author Street near Lincoln Avenue, which is off Paper Mill Road near Mobile’s industrial corridor.

The Mobile Police Department is continuing to investigate the homicide. If you have any information about Greene’s whereabouts, call the MPD at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous by clicking the link here.