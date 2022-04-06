MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who died after a motorcycle crash Monday, April 4 at Airport Boulevard.

Officers identified the motorcycle driver as Ronald Caver, 53. Caver was killed after a crash involving his motorcycle and a vehicle. Caver and his passenger were riding along Airport Boulevard towards I-65 when the driver of another vehicle tried to merge west onto Airport Boulevard.

The vehicle then crashed into the motorcycle. Caver was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The passenger was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to the release. The crash happened after University Boulevard and McGregor Avenue just after 6:45 p.m.