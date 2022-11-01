MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who killed himself at the end of an hours-long standoff on Government Street in downtown Mobile.

Police said Terrance Duncan, 46, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Oct. 31. In their news release, Mobile Police also included this note:

“If you or a loved one is suffering from a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact AltaPointe Health at 251-450-2211 for assistance to be connected to resources.”

What happened: Standoff outside Government Plaza

Mobile Police responded to Government Plaza Monday morning in response to a man with a gunshot wound. When police approached a gray Honda, a man wounded inside pointed a gun at officers. SWAT and other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. A prolonged standoff ensued. Just before 3 p.m., Duncan shot at officers, shattering the glass of a back window. Duncan then stepped out of the car and pointed a gun at his head.

After 3:30 p.m., police moved in on the Honda. Duncan exited the vehicle and shot himself in the head. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed at 5 p.m. that Duncan had died.

Standoff recap from our 4 p.m. newscast on Oct. 31: