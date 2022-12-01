MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who allegedly forced two people into a walk-in cooler and robbed the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10.

Christopher Lamar Joseph, 45, was the man identified by MPD. Police are still looking for Joseph.

Joseph is accused of robbing the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10. Police say the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police believe when Joseph entered the store, he first ordered the cashier to give him money from the register. He then ordered the cashier and a customer into a walk-in cooler, demanding their cellphones.

He fired at least one shot in the cooler, damaging two cases of beer. He fled before police could put him in custody. No one was hurt.

Joseph has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1995. His most recent arrest is from 2019 with a failure to show vehicle registration.