MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who was shot and killed at St. Charles Avenue.

Davie Lee Phillips was shot and killed Friday, April 22 at the 300 block of St. Charles Avenue near St. Stephens Road. Mobile Police believed the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Phillips with several gunshot wounds. Phillips’ injuries were life-threatening and he was pronounced dead on the scene by Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Joseph Peterson, 60, was charged with Phillips’ murder. Peterson has an extensive arrest record dating back to 1991. If you have any information about this case, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.