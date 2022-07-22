MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who was shot and killed Wednesday, July 20 at Government and South Warren Streets.

Tavoris Shearls, 36, was found shot inside a car at Government and South Warren Streets. Shearls was later pronounced dead on scene, according to Mobile Police. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the homicide.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking the link here.