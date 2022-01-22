Mobile police identify man killed after car sinks in Eslava Creek

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has identified the man who was killed after his car sunk into Eslava Creek on Friday evening.

Aubrey Willams, 69, was discovered in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was submerged in water. When Williams was discovered, he was unresponsive. Mobile Fire-Rescue removed him from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say Williams was traveling eastbound on Halls Mill Road when his vehicle left the road and went into the creek. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.