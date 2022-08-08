MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns.

Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the 2000 block of Osage Street, near St. Stephens Road. Towner was found with multiple gunshot wounds and had been severely burned.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they found a car engulfed in flames. When firefighters put out the flames, they found Rembert’s body. It is unknown at this time whether Rembert died as a result of the fire or before the fire started.

Police are still investigating. Mobile Police are set to offer an update on this case at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.