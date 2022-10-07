MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.
If you have any information about the case, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous by clicking the link here.
