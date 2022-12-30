MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released the identities of three suspects they believe were involved in the Tuesday shooting inside a Walmart Supercenter off I-65 that left two injured. Police are asking for the public’s help locating the three men.

Police said they are looking for Karmelo Derks, 18; Jimaurice Pierce, 19; and Darrius Rowser, 19. Police said the three have active warrants for attempted murder and assault first degree.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the Walmart Supercenter (101 East I-65 Service Road South) at about 8:35 p.m., Dec. 27. They found two victims, a man and a woman. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police believe two groups of people were involved in the shooting. One group was at self-checkout when the other group entered the Walmart. Police said one person from each group fired shots inside the store.

Police ask you to contact them if you have any information. You can call 251-208-7211, text 844-251-0644 or go to mobilepd.org/crimetip.