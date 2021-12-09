Mobile Police ID man killed on Pecan Street

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the 38-year-old man who was shot and killed Dec. 8 as Thaddeus Williams.

Police did not release any additional details.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Pecan Street at about 1:07 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

This is an active homicide investigation, according to the release.

If you have any information, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or you can send a tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip.