Mobile Police ID man killed on Pecan Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the 38-year-old man who was shot and killed Dec. 8 as Thaddeus Williams.

Police did not release any additional details.  

Police responded to the 1300 block of Pecan Street at about 1:07 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. 

Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. 

This is an active homicide investigation, according to the release. 

If you have any information, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or you can send a tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip.

