Mobile Police ID man killed on Mill Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police in a news released identified the 40-year-old victim of Monday’s shooting on Mill Street as Gary Knight.

Police did not release any additional details.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Mill Street at about 6:25 p.m. Monday night.

At about the time of the shooting, two people showed up at University Health hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and the other man is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

