Mobile Police ID man killed in Military Rd. wreck

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police in a news release identified Jammie Lee Williams, Jr., as the man killed in the Dec. 1 crash on Military Rd.

Police did not release additional details about the wreck.

At around 8:29 p.m., Mobile Police responded to the 1900 block of Military Road to assist with a traffic accident.

The crash happened after the driver of the vehicle crossed an intersection on Perimeter Road and hit a parked container trailer. Mobile Police determined that the man was speeding at the time of the crash, causing the vehicle to be partially lodged under the trailer.

Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.