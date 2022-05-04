MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police released the identity of the man they suspect of stabbing another man after a fight outside a Mobile Dollar General store. Police said the fight began as an argument before turning physical, according to a news release.

Police said Jeffery Blount, 56, pulled out a knife and cut the victim, who was transported to a hospital for treatment. Blount was arrested and charged with assault.

Police said they responded to the scene at about 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. The store is located at 901 South Broad St.