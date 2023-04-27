MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is hosting an unclaimed property auction this Saturday behind the headquarters on Government Boulevard.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the auction beginning at 8 a.m. on April 29. The headquarters location is 2460 Government Blvd.

Items up for auction include electronics, kitchen appliances, tools, lawn equipment, jewelry, purses, luggage and more.

All items will be sold in “as is” condition, “so please inspect them carefully prior to purchase” reads the release.

Cash only payment will be accepted and you must take your items with you after the sale.