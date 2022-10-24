MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department’s headquarters will serve as a collection site for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take Back Day set for Saturday, Oct. 29.

The nationally recognized day is to “prevent pill abuse and rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs,” according to the release from the MPD.

The four-hour long event from 10 a.m., until 2 p.m., is free of charge and anonymous, “no questions asked.” MPD’s headquarters is located at 2460 Government Blvd.

The following is a list of forms of drugs that can be collected:

tablets

capsules

patches

other solid forms of prescription drugs

vaping devices

cartridges (lithium batteries must be removed)

Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted. People wishing to drop off prescription drugs must remove all identifying information on the bottle as this will “protect your identity and privacy.”