MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will be holding its sixth annual “Shop with a Cop” on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Mobile Police Department partners with the Target Corporation to provide gifts for children in the Mobile community. The police department will be giving out $100 gift cards to 30 kids to shop from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Shop with a Cop is a heart-warming event that allows children to purchase items for siblings and other family memebers. While shopping for their special gifts, the children can interact with officers. Free gift-wrapping services will also be available for those withing to have their holiday gifts wrapped, plus refreshments Mobile Police Department

The children were selected through private submissions, church organizations, community leaders, police officers and school employees. The event will take place at the West Mobile Super Target.