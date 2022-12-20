MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested 38-year-old Jervoris Scarbrough Monday night charging him in the death of a man found handcuffed and shot near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and I-10 in 2014.

This gives some closure to the family of David Kyles after eight years.

“It may not alleviate the pain, but certainly the closure,” said Paul Prine, Mobile Police Chief.

Jervoris Scarbrough was taken to Metro Jail Monday evening, charged with murder and kidnapping.

“We had to develop probable cause to effect the arrest, and so I’m confident in my investigators we have the right person,” said Prine.

In October 2014, officers found 29-year-old Kyles handcuffed and shot near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10. Detectives said Scarbrough impersonated a police officer and pulled Kyles over before killing him.

Prine couldn’t go into detail about how they solved the case, but said they routinely go through old files.

“To see if there’s anything we’re missing, to see if there’s anything we can follow up, and certainly any tips or leads come in, we’ll follow up on that,” said Prine. “This is an excellent case from 2014 where it shows that MPD is still working these active cases.”

Scarbrough is expected to be in court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.