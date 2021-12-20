Mobile Police honours Officer of the Month for November

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is honouring Officer Christopher Culbertson as the Officer of the Month for November.

MPD says Officer Culbertson graduated from the Mobile Police Academy in February 2021 and is currently assigned to patrol in the Fourth Precinct.

Officer Culbertson is commended for taking numerous suspects found in possession of illegal drugs off the streets, apprehending a suspect caught in the act of attempting to steal a catalytic converter, and capturing another suspect on the run wanted for stealing a vehicle and breaking and entering into several other vehicles.

MPD says Officer Culbertson ended the month of November with 107 calls for service and 23 backings. He issued 25 traffic conditions and made a total of 15 felony and 54 misdemeanor arrests.