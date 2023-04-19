MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police vehicles lined the streets Wednesday morning for a procession in honor of K9 Pedro, who passed away on April 10.

The procession started at University Animal Hospital on Georgian Drive off South University Boulevard. Pedro then took his last ride down Airport Boulevard to MPD headquarters.

Officers and those who loved him say Pedro was an easy-going dog that meant the world to the department.

“He provided a safety net for us,” said MPD public affairs officer, Katrina Frazier. “He was an integral part of the community and as you can see from our department, the outpouring of love, how much he meant to us, as well as his K9 handler, Corporal Battiste.”

“We just wanted to pay our respects to K9 Pedro and Corporal Battiste as being a part of the Mobile Police Department,” said MPD patrol officer, Roderick Miles. “And to let them know that his dedication of service did not go swept under the rug or dismissed.”

K9 Pedro performed more than 300,000 vehicle searches for explosives at the cruise terminal and more than 300 searches for explosives around the city of Mobile.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office K9 Estie and her handler, Laura Grantham, also paid their respects to Pedro. They brought Corporal Battiste’s family a flag that previously flew over the Pentagon.