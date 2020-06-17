Mobile Police hold community town hall with Mobile County students

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste and officers from the Mobile Police Department met with about 70 students from all of Mobile County’s public schools and several private schools Tuesday at Murphy High School to discuss how to cultivate better relationships in the community and on campus.

“What’s different about today’s talk is there is an honest dialogue taking place between us and young people in our community,” Battiste said. “They’re asking questions, they’re getting feedback that I think is needed for them in order for them to move forward with some of the things they’re seeing and hearing on TV and what they’re seeing on social media. Our goal is to make sure they know they have a voice, that somebody is willing to listen to what they have to say, and how can we take some of the things they say or are suggesting and make them feel even more comfortable in our community and make sure they’re not overlooked.”

Battiste and the officers spent about four hours with the students.

“I don’t want this to just be a fad, we did it because of the protests. I want it to be something that’s continued,” Battiste said.

Students interviewed by the Mobile County Public School System said they enjoyed the open conversation they were able to have with police and being able to voice their concerns and be listened to.

“I’ve learned that kids are genuinely interested in bridging the gap between teenagers in high school and police officers… Police officers are meant to protect us as a community and if teenagers are scared to talk to police officers or intimidated by them, then they may not actually feel protected,” said Sarah Sims, senior at Baker High School. “I feel like that’s a really important relationship between the two because it takes trust, integrity, honesty to build that connection.”

Jermaine Curtis, a senior at B.C. Rain High School, was chosen by the school to attend the meeting.

“I feel like it was a great experience because me being an African American in today’s society, it feels like there’s a lot of tension between us and law enforcement, so it felt like it was a great opportunity to ease that tension and build trust between the two,” Curtis said. “I think more people, not just students, should be able to have something done like this to get the world’s point of view across as well as get the law enforcement’s point of view across, because it’s not really a one-way thing, it’s a two-way thing. They are people just like we are.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson also stopped by and answered some questions as well. Chief Battiste issued each student a “challenge coin,” challenging them to go out into their communities and do good things.

