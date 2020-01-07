Mobile Police investigate first homicide of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating their first homicide of 2020.
Mobile Police say a 35-year-old man was found shot on the 1000 block of Hercules Street Monday around 7:30 p.m.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to MPD.
This is a developing story.
