Mobile Police enforcing curfew for minors in entertainment district

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department say they are increasing the enforcement of the downtown curfew for minors.

MPD say minors who are hanging out in the Downtown Entertainment District during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. will make their parents pay a fine.

Curfew enforcement:

  • Begins Friday, June 26, 2020 until the end of summer.
  • No warnings
  • $100 for the first violation
  • Up to $500 for the second violation
  • The curfew hours are 10 p.m. on any day until 5 a.m. on the following day. 

According to MPD, the curfew is to prevent juvenile-related crime and violence. Police say there is less chance to commit crime or become a victim of crime if teenagers are at home during the nighttime hours. 

