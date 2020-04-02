Mobile Police enforcing ban of large gatherings

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is enforcing the executive order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey banning gatherings of 10 or more people, and this includes boaters, due to the risk of infection by COVID-19. The gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons are prohibited.

Of recent, the police department has received information of numerous boaters gathering at Hippie Beach being in close contact with each other.

Police are asking for voluntary compliance from all, along with the boaters, but will take enforcement action if needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

