Mobile Police dispatcher fighting for her life due to COVID-19, delivers baby early

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police Department dispatcher is fighting for her life after getting sick with COVID-19.

According to a Gofundme page, Dakota Lee Vest-Wright was admitted to the hospital and placed on life support due to complications from the virus. Wright was pregnant when she was admitted. She was transported to UAB where she is receiving care.

According to a public post from her husband on Facebook, doctors decided to deliver their baby early, born 3.6 pounds. He reports their baby is doing okay currently.

“There are so many beautiful things that can be said about Dakota. She is funny, quick-witted, loyal, gorgeous, and loves her family and friends (who become her family) with a fierceness. This includes her work family at Mobile Police Department, the dispatchers, and all the officers in her squad (and past squads). We all know that Dakota is full of spunk and fire and strong-will, so she will be giving it her all,” said the organizer on the GoFundMe page.

You can help the Vest and Wright families by donating here.