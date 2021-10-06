Drop off unwanted prescriptions at Mobile Police Department this month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will collect unwanted prescription drugs for the Prescription Take Back Day on Oct. 23 at Mobile Police Headquarters.

Take Back Day is a national event created by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to prevent pill abuse and offer residents an opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The Mobile Police department will collect:

Tablets

Capsules

patches

Other solid forms of prescription drugs

Mobile Police will also accept vaping devices and cartridges as long as the lithium batteries are removed. Liquids, syringes, other sharp objects and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The service is free and anonymous, according to the release.

The Mobile Police asks residents to remove identifying information on the prescription bottles to ensure that their identity is protected.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2460 Government Blvd.