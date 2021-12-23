Mobile Police Department releases safety checkpoint results

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has announced the results from the safety checkpoints that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

From 5 p.m. to midnight, safety checkpoints were conducted at Cody Road at Airport Blvd, St. Stephens Road at Pleasant Ave, Highway 90 at Old Pascagoula Road, and Halls Mill Road at McVay Drive. MCPD only made one arrest, which was for having no pistol permit.

Paul Prine, Mobile Police Chief said, “We were not looking to overburden the community with citations, rather, we want the community to know that we are out there protecting citizens through our concerted show of force.”

Total vehicles checked: 667

Total persons cited: 22

Total citations: 28

Child restraint violation: 2

No insurance: 13

No driver’s license: 5

Equipment violation: 4

Failure to register: 1

Tag violation: 3

Towed vehicles: 3

Arrests: 1

MPD only conducted stationary safety checkpoints.