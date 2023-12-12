MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department showed up by the dozens at Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting to protest the legislative action being taken to change the department’s policies.

The protest came after the city council drafted an ordinance to ban the use of pre-dawn raids and no-knock warrants. The proposed ordinance would require the Chief of Police and the Director of Public Safety to sign off on the department’s use of pre-dawn raids or no-knock warrants on a case-by-case basis.

While the police department does not currently use no-knock warrants, Police Chief Paul Prine said the use of pre-dawn raids is used to cloak officers in the element of surprise, which he said helps to keep officers safe.

“The police department’s position is that it’s unlawful,” Prine said. “The idea that you’re going to pass an ordinance that’s going to dictate policy of the police department is just simply not going to happen.”

The city council voted to send the proposed ordinance to the Attorney General’s office, requesting an opinion that would define whether or not the ordinance abides by constitutional law.

“At a minimum, I think that’s proper,” Prine said.

The law brought into question was the Zoghby Act, which demanded checks and balances between the city council and the mayor’s office. Mobile Police Sgt. John Goodwin, who spoke to the council on behalf of the police department, said the city council overstepped their authority as it pertains to a section Zoghby Act.

“The passage of this ordinance will have a devastating effect on the morale of the men and women of the Mobile Police Department,” Goodwin said. “It will show our officers that the city council has a lack of confidence in our department and will bolster mistrust in the communities that we serve.”

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn, the sponsor of the proposed ordinance, said he agrees with the decision to ask for an opinion from the Attorney General.

“We have to move together,” Penn said. “This ordinance was not an attack against the police department.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll weighed into the conversation by pointing to the differences between ‘policy’ and ‘procedure.’ He said the police department can adopt procedures but have no say in policy.

“Policy is a legislative act. It is not the act of the police department,” Carroll said. “Only council in the City of Mobile can write or develop policy, which is legislative.”

Prine called out the legislators looking to change the department’s policy, saying they might have an unrealistic view of a police officer’s job.

“The legislation is improper, and that’s a slippery slope,” Prine said.

The city council voted to table the ordinance until the Attorney General comes back with an opinion.