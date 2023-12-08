MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Thursday night.

Mobile police officers responded to a reported robbery the 400 block of Water Street after the incident allegedly occurred on Beauregard Street and North Lawrence Street.

Once on the scene, the officers learned the victim was approached by a man and a woman in a vehicle.

The man brandished a gun, demanded money and left with it. The victim was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing. News 5 will provide updates when more information becomes available.

