MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
Mobile police officers responded to a reported robbery the 400 block of Water Street after the incident allegedly occurred on Beauregard Street and North Lawrence Street.
INCIDENT LOCATION:
Once on the scene, the officers learned the victim was approached by a man and a woman in a vehicle.
The man brandished a gun, demanded money and left with it. The victim was not injured.
The investigation remains ongoing. News 5 will provide updates when more information becomes available.
