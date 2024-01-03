MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day just after midnight.

Marcus Kennedy, 19, was the victim of the shooting on the 300 block of Dauphin Street, police said in a news release. The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

According to police, Kennedy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Following the shooting, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement.

“Any loss of life is tragic and our prayers are with the family of the young man who was killed early this morning,” Stimpson said.

“Our officers were on the scene within seconds and are diligently working to bring the individual responsible to justice.”

Another man shot Kennedy, but nobody is in custody at this time.