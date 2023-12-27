MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following last year’s deadly New Year’s Eve shooting into a crowd of people gathering for the MoonPie Drop, the Mobile Police Department voiced plans to increase security in this year’s celebration.

“…we have allocated additional officers, including those on traffic patrol, bike patrol, mounted patrol, foot patrol, and undercover officers,” Police Chief Paul Prine said in a statement.

Nine people were injured, and one person was killed in last year’s shooting in a crowded section of Dauphin Street at 11:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Jatarious Reives, 24, was identified as the man killed in the shooting.

Since the beginning, police stood on the grounds that the shooting was not random, but a target “gang-related” incident.

“The Mobile Police Department is fully committed to a safe and joyous time as we welcome the new year. In preparation for the Annual Moon Pie Drop we have allocated additional officers, including those on traffic patrol, bike patrol, mounted patrol, foot patrol, and undercover officers. Uniformed officers will be highly visible throughout the celebratory events. Patrol vehicles will be easily recognizable by their steady blue lights, symbolizing public safety awareness. Our goal is to create a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for all citizens, and visitors, in the port city.

As is customary, if you observe anything of concern, please report it to any officer present at the event. We strongly encourage each of you to have your own safety plan as you celebrate with your friends and family. On behalf of the Mobile Police Department, we wish all our citizens a happy and prosperous new year!“ Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine

“Most of the time, the presence of the police is adequate,” Aziza Thomas, a Mobile resident, said. “We never have any problems. We always felt safe.”

Thomas said she thinks the issue isn’t with security but rather with youthful crime within the city.

“Hopefully the youngsters will just come to enjoy being together and celebrate the New Year’s Eve,” Thomas said. “Hopefully they leave all the trouble they have behind and just come together and have a good time.”