MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released a Citizen Satisfaction Survey on Facebook on Friday.

The department’s survey asks for citizens’ feedback on its performance and service.

The survey has three parts: community safety, community interaction, involvement and demographics.

The survey also includes comment sections for citizens to openly discuss any recommendations, suggestions or other comments about the Mobile Police Department.

The survey opened Friday and is available through Feb. 1, 2024.

To participate in the Mobile Police Department’s Citizen Satisfaction survey, click here.

