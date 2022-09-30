MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced a new anonymous crime tip line, WeTip, for citizens to report crimes, gun violence and “other suspicious incidents fast and easy,” according to a release from the MPD.

“Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer,” read the release.

Citizens can report a crime one of three ways:

Text 844-251-0644 Call 844-251-0644 Scan the WeTip QR code on the graphic below to access the hotline

The hotline can be also be used to send tips about criminal activity and “report for shootings, gang activity, school threats or any other criminal incidents,” to police, according to the release.

“This is one of our newest tools that will support the efforts of Operation Echo Stop in preventing and deterring crime by providing valuable information. This truly represents our commitment to partnering with the community and working hard toward impeding violence and improving perception. Mobile truly is a great city.” Commander Kevin Levy, Director of Intelligence for the Mobile Police Department and Gulf Coast Technology Center

The hotline is monitored 24/7. All tips received are processes by the MPD and the Gulf Coast Technology Center’s Domestic Threat Desk.

“In certain cases, citizens can receive up to $1,000 in reward money when they report legitimate crimes and incidents,” read the release. “That reward money will be paid when a conviction is made.”