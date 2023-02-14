The Mobile Police Department is looking for its next batch of Mobile County residents looking to enter the Mobile Citizen’s Police Academy.

MPD said their 31st academy will start on March 14, and will last 10 weeks. The academy is open to all Mobile County residents and participants will learn about the different aspects of law enforcement like patrol procedures, investigations and crime scene processing.

Anyone looking to participate in the program must be 21 years old and have no significant arrest history. They must also have a valid Alabama driver’s license and will undergo a background check.

Applications can be picked up at the Mobile Police Academy on Virginia Street.