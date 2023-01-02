MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them.

The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing on Jan. 3. The last occurred on Dec. 31 when one person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting downtown.

WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of homicides the Mobile Police Department investigated in 2022.

This list is based on WKRG News 5’s previous reporting. There may be additional cases investigated by Mobile Police in the City of Mobile.