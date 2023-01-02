MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them.

The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing on Jan. 3. The last occurred on Dec. 31 when one person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting downtown.

WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of homicides the Mobile Police Department investigated in 2022.

Victim(s)DateAgeSuspect(s)Arrest Date
Tammy WedgeworthJan. 7, 202244Kenneth ColburnJan. 8, 2022
Jireh PortisJan. 13, 202218Dayvon BrayJan. 14, 2022
Tawanne LucasJan. 21, 202226UnknownN/A
Omar BrownJan. 23, 202236Freddie MaxwellJan. 23, 2022
Darius BennettUnknown43UnknownN/A
Melissa CodyFeb. 2, 202242Eric MoseleyFeb. 8, 2022
Deion DembertFeb. 4, 202221Christian RogersMarch 7, 2022
Daniel BlackmonFeb. 15, 202214Deontae Kimbrough
Teriana Thompson
Ryan Kidd
Kentrell Freeman
Kelvin Estell, Jr.
Sidney Collins		June 27, 2022
June 28, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 30, 2022
Keith FredricksFeb. 15, 202219Brandon ElyApril 26, 2022
Brandon DavisMarch 10, 202228Quincy Davis, Jr.
Deandra Johnson		March 14, 2022
March 23, 2022
Cameron Montgomery
Jakobi Freeman		March 18, 202219
16		Kourtlen ParkerJune 2, 2022
Etienne MurrayMarch 29, 202225Morgan BarnhillApril 1, 2022
Christopher BrunsonApril 15, 202249Jason ChestangApril 19, 2022
Davie PhillipsApril 22, 202258Joseph PetersonApril 23, 2022
Crossiveiceio CoatesApril 23, 202221UnknownN/A
Ahmond ErvinApril 23, 202217Jakaylen ArmsteadMay 5, 2022
Dejean WashingtonApril 26, 202234UnknownN/A
William PaulMay 6, 202271Robert AbercrombieN/A (committed suicide)
Mfundisi MingoMay 10, 202246Zyione FaginMay 20, 2022
Hugh White IIIMay 24, 202261Cody WhiteMay 24, 2022
Lequinten MorrissetteMay 30, 202211Cameron Walker
Tyrik Dubose
Anthony Shinn
William Anderson, Jr.		May 31, 2022
June 7, 2022
June 15, 2022
July 18, 2022
Ciara JacksonMay 31, 202214Lamonyae Forrest
Juvenile
Archie Petite		June 1, 2022
June 1, 2022
July 25, 2022
Anthony Lil’Jordan GreeneJune 4, 202226UnknownN/A
Kendric Pritchett
Joshua Stallworth		June 16, 202229
22		UnknownN/A
Karlos PettwayJune 19, 202223Charvez GreenJuly 13, 2022
Tavoris ShearlsJuly 20, 202236Nelva McNeilJuly 24, 2022
Wesley DarringtonJuly 31, 202221Lanell GanoAug. 1, 2022
Rommie OdomsAug. 9, 202254Unknown N/A
Brian ZewenAug. 13, 2022N/AMichael Elton MoseleyOct. 31, 2022
Eldred BoganAug. 15, 202251UnknownN/A
Jamies JohnsonAug. 20, 202237Krystal MiskelAug. 20, 2022
Christian PinkneyAug. 28, 202230UnknownN/A
Jamarcus LewisSept. 24, 202227Anthony AlstonOct. 4, 2022
Jamil AutryOct. 3, 202213Glenda AgeeOct. 4, 2022
D’Angelo WallaceOct. 5, 202223UnknownN/A
N/AOct. 30, 202223UnknownN/A
Matthew RichardsonNov. 7, 202231Zackery HannahNov. 7, 2022
Decisco TillmanDec. 4, 202230UnknownN/A
Jatarious ReivesDec. 31, 202224UnknownN/A

This list is based on WKRG News 5’s previous reporting. There may be additional cases investigated by Mobile Police in the City of Mobile.