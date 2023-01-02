MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them.
The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing on Jan. 3. The last occurred on Dec. 31 when one person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting downtown.
WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of homicides the Mobile Police Department investigated in 2022.
|Victim(s)
|Date
|Age
|Suspect(s)
|Arrest Date
|Tammy Wedgeworth
|Jan. 7, 2022
|44
|Kenneth Colburn
|Jan. 8, 2022
|Jireh Portis
|Jan. 13, 2022
|18
|Dayvon Bray
|Jan. 14, 2022
|Tawanne Lucas
|Jan. 21, 2022
|26
|Unknown
|N/A
|Omar Brown
|Jan. 23, 2022
|36
|Freddie Maxwell
|Jan. 23, 2022
|Darius Bennett
|Unknown
|43
|Unknown
|N/A
|Melissa Cody
|Feb. 2, 2022
|42
|Eric Moseley
|Feb. 8, 2022
|Deion Dembert
|Feb. 4, 2022
|21
|Christian Rogers
|March 7, 2022
|Daniel Blackmon
|Feb. 15, 2022
|14
|Deontae Kimbrough
Teriana Thompson
Ryan Kidd
Kentrell Freeman
Kelvin Estell, Jr.
Sidney Collins
|June 27, 2022
June 28, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 30, 2022
|Keith Fredricks
|Feb. 15, 2022
|19
|Brandon Ely
|April 26, 2022
|Brandon Davis
|March 10, 2022
|28
|Quincy Davis, Jr.
Deandra Johnson
|March 14, 2022
March 23, 2022
|Cameron Montgomery
Jakobi Freeman
|March 18, 2022
|19
16
|Kourtlen Parker
|June 2, 2022
|Etienne Murray
|March 29, 2022
|25
|Morgan Barnhill
|April 1, 2022
|Christopher Brunson
|April 15, 2022
|49
|Jason Chestang
|April 19, 2022
|Davie Phillips
|April 22, 2022
|58
|Joseph Peterson
|April 23, 2022
|Crossiveiceio Coates
|April 23, 2022
|21
|Unknown
|N/A
|Ahmond Ervin
|April 23, 2022
|17
|Jakaylen Armstead
|May 5, 2022
|Dejean Washington
|April 26, 2022
|34
|Unknown
|N/A
|William Paul
|May 6, 2022
|71
|Robert Abercrombie
|N/A (committed suicide)
|Mfundisi Mingo
|May 10, 2022
|46
|Zyione Fagin
|May 20, 2022
|Hugh White III
|May 24, 2022
|61
|Cody White
|May 24, 2022
|Lequinten Morrissette
|May 30, 2022
|11
|Cameron Walker
Tyrik Dubose
Anthony Shinn
William Anderson, Jr.
|May 31, 2022
June 7, 2022
June 15, 2022
July 18, 2022
|Ciara Jackson
|May 31, 2022
|14
|Lamonyae Forrest
Juvenile
Archie Petite
|June 1, 2022
June 1, 2022
July 25, 2022
|Anthony Lil’Jordan Greene
|June 4, 2022
|26
|Unknown
|N/A
|Kendric Pritchett
Joshua Stallworth
|June 16, 2022
|29
22
|Unknown
|N/A
|Karlos Pettway
|June 19, 2022
|23
|Charvez Green
|July 13, 2022
|Tavoris Shearls
|July 20, 2022
|36
|Nelva McNeil
|July 24, 2022
|Wesley Darrington
|July 31, 2022
|21
|Lanell Gano
|Aug. 1, 2022
|Rommie Odoms
|Aug. 9, 2022
|54
|Unknown
|N/A
|Brian Zewen
|Aug. 13, 2022
|N/A
|Michael Elton Moseley
|Oct. 31, 2022
|Eldred Bogan
|Aug. 15, 2022
|51
|Unknown
|N/A
|Jamies Johnson
|Aug. 20, 2022
|37
|Krystal Miskel
|Aug. 20, 2022
|Christian Pinkney
|Aug. 28, 2022
|30
|Unknown
|N/A
|Jamarcus Lewis
|Sept. 24, 2022
|27
|Anthony Alston
|Oct. 4, 2022
|Jamil Autry
|Oct. 3, 2022
|13
|Glenda Agee
|Oct. 4, 2022
|D’Angelo Wallace
|Oct. 5, 2022
|23
|Unknown
|N/A
|N/A
|Oct. 30, 2022
|23
|Unknown
|N/A
|Matthew Richardson
|Nov. 7, 2022
|31
|Zackery Hannah
|Nov. 7, 2022
|Decisco Tillman
|Dec. 4, 2022
|30
|Unknown
|N/A
|Jatarious Reives
|Dec. 31, 2022
|24
|Unknown
|N/A
This list is based on WKRG News 5’s previous reporting. There may be additional cases investigated by Mobile Police in the City of Mobile.