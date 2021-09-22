Mobile Police deliver supplies to Houma to help recovery efforts nearly a month after Hurricane Ida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department loaded up a trailer full of supplies on Wednesday to take to Houma, La., nearly a month after Hurricane Ida.

The supplies include generator oil, first-aid kits, cleaning supplies, tire repair kits, and food to help those still recovering nearly a month after the storm. The Mobile Police Department said they reached out to their neighbors in Houma to see what they could do to help them get back on their feet.

Many of the people who live there are still without power.

Mobile police say while a lot of areas there are still recovering, they specifically chose Houma because many in their department have a special connection to there.

“We just thought it was best for MPD pride to get together, pull together as a team and take some supplies down to their parish as well as their police department. Houma is a part of Mobile Police Department’s family, we have family that’s in the Mobile Police Department that are from Houma,” said Gary Owens, an officer with the Mobile Police Department.

A church is following behind them to clean up the yards of local police and firefighters using the supplies Mobile police brought.

The church will be there for about a week helping with recovery efforts